Oakland McDonald’s settles suit over dog diaper COVID masks

AP California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An Oakland McDonald’s has settled a lawsuit by employees who said the owner gave them COVID-19 masks made from dog diapers and coffee filters. Thursday’s settlement requires franchise owner Michael Smith to provide masks and gloves to all workers and provide other health and safety measures for a year. He didn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing. The Telegraph Avenue outlet shut down for a month in May 2020 after 20 workers refused to show up, contending that 25 workers and their families had come down with the coronavirus. The settlement upholds health and safety measures required by a judge last year.