Caitlyn Jenner avoids talk of book, TV deals tied to recall

AP California

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner has kicked off a monthlong recall campaign tour by raising new questions about her motive for launching her bid to become California’s next governor. On a visit to Los Angeles’ Venice Beach neighborhood, the former Olympian and reality TV personality sidestepped questions about whether she had lined up any lucrative book or TV deals connected to her first run for office. She didn’t answer specifically but said “I’ve never worked so hard for nothing in my life.” Jenner has faced questions about whether she is running a vanity campaign to advance her entertainment career. She recently detoured from her campaign to film a reality TV program in Australia.