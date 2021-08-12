Bull wanders onto California freeway, shuts down traffic

AP California

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Traffic was halted on a Southern California highway when a bull that was grazing along the shoulder wandered into lanes. Video aired by ABC 7 shows the large bull meandering on northbound Interstate 15 in Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday evening. Two California Highway Patrol vehicles are in slow pursuit. Highway patrol officers stopped traffic and eventually corralled the animal off the highway northeast of Los Angeles. About an hour later Caltrans tweeted that the bull had been “safely recovered …. And fed.” All lanes were reopened. It wasn’t clear where the bull had come from or how it had gotten loose.