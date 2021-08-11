Last chance for Fowler, others to make PGA Tour playoffs

AP California

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Rickie Fowler wishes he weren’t in this position, but he’s set to make the most of his final chance to reach the PGA Tour playoffs at the Wyndham Championship. Fowler is 130th in FedEx Cup points. Only the top 125 advance to the first postseason event at the Northern Trust next week. Fowler became a full-time pro in 2010 and has never missed the playoffs. He will need to finish 21st or better to qualify. England’s Justin Rose is 138th and needs a top-10 finish to advance. The field will eventually get whittled down to the top 30 for the Tour Championship over Labor Day weekend.