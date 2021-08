AP California

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list Wednesday with a sore right hip. Betts left Friday’s game in the sixth due to right hip discomfort. He played Saturday and then sat out Sunday. He is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 87 games for the defending World Series champions. Betts was scheduled to fly back Wednesday night to Los Angeles.