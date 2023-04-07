Lakers beat Suns to keep hopes alive of avoiding play-in

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeAngelo Russell scored 24 points, Austin Reaves had 22 and Malik Beasley 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers kept their hopes alive of avoiding a spot in the play-in tournament with a 121-107 victory over the resting Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

LeBron James had 16 points and Anthony Davis finished with 14 points and 21 rebounds, helping Los Angeles pull away in the fourth quarter. The Lakers remained the seventh seed and in a play-in spot in the Western Conference after Golden State’s victory over Sacramento.

Los Angeles (42-39) has won eight of its last nine.

The Suns, who are locked into the fourth spot in the West, rested starters Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. It was the second game of a back-to-back set after Phoenix beat Denver on Thursday.

Torrey Craig led Phoenix with 18 points, Jock Landale had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Josh Okogie scored 16 points.

It was tied at 96 early in the fourth quarter before the Lakers scored 11 straight points as part of a 13-2 run. James had seven points during the spurt and Rui Hachimura added four.

TIP INS

Suns: Phoenix had a pair of injuries occur during the second quarter. Bismack Biyombo injured his right knee after a collision with Anthony Davis. Earlier, Cameron Payne tweaked his lower back in a hard fall.

Lakers: Beasley scored 11 points in the second quarter. … Davis had eight rebounds during the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday in what could be a first-round preview.

Lakers: Host Utah on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports