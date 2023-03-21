Rivers rising in Arizona, some residents told to evacuate

RIMROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents of north-central Arizona were told to prepare to evacuate Tuesday afternoon because of rising water levels in rivers and basins.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials told residents in the Rimrock and Lake Montezuma areas along Wet Beaver Creek to evacuate or move to higher ground.

Residents of Beaver Creek were advised to evacuate or move to higher ground. An evacuation center was set up in Camp Verde if needed.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Tuesday afternoon for residents in the Oak Creek area south of Sedona.

Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of central, northwest and northeast Arizona with the Flagstaff area forecast to get up to 3 inches of snow.