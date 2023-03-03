Maricopa County rejects city plan restore community’s water

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County has flatly rejected a proposal from Scottsdale to temporarily restore water to an unincorporated community near the posh Phoenix suburb.

AZFamily.com reports the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors concluded during a meeting Friday afternoon that there were too many issues that were cause for concern.

Supervisor Tom Galvin called the plan to bring the water supply back for Rio Verde Foothills “bureaucracy at its worst.”

The city of Scottsdale released its own statement slamming the board.

“Today’s action makes it clear that they want to wash their hands of the matter and make Scottsdale responsible for their constituents,” the city said. “Should Maricopa County want to re-engage on Scottsdale’s draft intergovernmental agreement, it remains on the table.”

City officials also say the board should have attempted to work with them instead of outright turning the proposal down.

Scottsdale shared its water with Rio Verde until the city cut the community off Jan. 1. Scottsdale argued the action had to be taken under its drought management plan to guarantee enough water for its own residents.

Under the new proposal, Rio Verde residents would have temporary access to city water for up to three years. The agreement is dependent on the city also getting more water resources from a third party. The city would treat the water and make it available for delivery countywide. The city would also get reimbursed for the costs from the county.

County supervisors question where Scottsdale would get the water, charging Rio Verde residents more and limiting how much they can use.

Rio Verde residents went to Maricopa County Superior Court in January to request an injunction requiring Scottsdale to temporarily resume water-sharing.

A judge said the court could not step in on water policy decisions.