Published 10:16 PM

Harrison’s 25 help Grand Canyon beat Utah Tech 71-61

By The Associated Press

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Rayshon Harrison’s 25 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Utah Tech 71-61 on Friday.

Harrison also contributed five rebounds and seven assists for the Antelopes (20-11, 10-7 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Walter Ellis shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Trailblazers (13-18, 5-13) were led in scoring by Cameron Gooden, who finished with 16 points. Jacob Nicolds added 14 points and three steals for Utah Tech. In addition, Isaiah Pope finished with 13 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

