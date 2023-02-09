Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Hamlin joins medical staff that saved his life at NFL Honors

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Damar Hamlin has made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, joining the first responders who helped save his life onstage at the “NFL Honors.”

The Buffalo Bills safety received the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday, a little more than a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. He appeared again at “NFL Honors” on Thursday night after the first responders were recognized.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Jan. 2.

Associated Press

