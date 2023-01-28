Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 2:26 PM

Northern Arizona defeats Northern Colorado 83-73

KION

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Xavier Fuller had 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 83-73 victory against Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Fuller added five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky Conference). Jalen Cole scored 13 points and Trenton McLaughlin finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. The Lumberjacks snapped their five-game losing streak.

The Bears (7-14, 2-7) were led by Dalton Knecht, who posted 27 points and eight rebounds. Northern Colorado also got 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Daylen Kountz. Matt Johnson finished with 12 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content