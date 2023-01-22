Skip to Content
Man accused of firing gun inside Tucson healthcare facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson healthcare facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

Tucson police said 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar had a video court appearance Saturday and a judge ordered him held on a $50,000 bound.

Bodnar also is accused of discharging a firearm within city limits and having a gun although he’s a prohibited possessor.

Police were called to the healthcare facility Tuesday in response to reports that a man had walked into the lobby and fired a single shot from a shotgun.

An employee at the facility called 911 and gave police a description of the suspect.

Bodnar was arrested Friday.

It was unclear Sunday if Bodnar has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

His next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 31.

