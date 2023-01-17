Skip to Content
Woman’s body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police.

Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.

According to police, the body showed no obvious signs of foul play.

They said the cause of death will be determined by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

