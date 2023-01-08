Man accused of wounding cop is fatally shot by Tempe police

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and wounding an off-duty Scottsdale police officer has died from his injuries after being shot in Tempe, authorities said Sunday.

Tempe police said 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne died at hospital.

They say officers were trying to arrest Hearne on Saturday in connection with a Phoenix shooting and he was shot after he pulled out a firearm.

Police said Hearne was transported to a Tempe hospital and was listed in critical condition before he died.

Hearne was being sought after a Scottsdale police sergeant was shot Friday night as a special assignment unit was trying to serve a search warrant at a Phoenix apartment complex, according to authorities.

Scottsdale police said the sergeant suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The name of the wounded officer hasn’t been released.