Driver arrested after crash at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police arrested a man who allegedly crashed his car New Year’s Eve into the doors of a Sky Harbor International Airport terminal.

KPNX-TV in Phoenix reports the incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday after the driver swerved off the roadway for an unknown reason.

The vehicle went over a curb and hit a door at the west end of Terminal 3.

Authorities say they took him into custody on charges of causing criminal damage based on statements he made the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police have not released the man’s identity.