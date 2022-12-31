Skip to Content
Ballard leads Weber State past Northern Arizona 76-60

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Junior Ballard scored 16 points as Weber State beat Northern Arizona 76-60 on Saturday night.

Ballard was 6-of-8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Wildcats (7-8, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Steven Verplancken Jr. contributed 14 points, while Dillon Jones scored nine.

Jalen Cole had 16 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (4-11, 0-2). Nik Mains added 10 points and eight boards, while Trenton McLaughlin scored nine.,

NEXT UP

Weber State’s next game is Saturday against Idaho State at home. Northern Arizona hosts Montana on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

