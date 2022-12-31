6 people injured in shooting outside Phoenix business

PHOENIX (AP) — Six people were shot early Saturday outside a business in west Phoenix, prompting some victims to be driven to hospitals before officers arrived at the scene, police said.

A detailed accounting of the injuries suffered by victims hasn’t been released, but police said some of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police haven’t provided details on how the shooting unfolded. They said it’s unclear during the early stage of the investigation whether those who fired shots were among the victims being treated at hospitals or whether they left the scene before officers arrived.

When police arrived and paramedics tended to the victims, they learned some of the injured people were already on their way to hospitals.

Of the six people shot, all are male. Their ages weren’t released. It’s unclear if the shooting was believed to be part of a dispute among those who were injured.