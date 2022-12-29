Scottsdale police warn of scam using fake parking tickets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police are warning drivers to beware of an emerging parking ticket scam.

AZFamily.com reports that fake parking citations have been showing up on cars around Old Town Scottsdale.

Authorities say several people stopped by the Scottsdale Police Department last week to ask about receiving suspicious looking parking tickets.

Police say they are phony. The made-up tickets display a QR code where motorists are led to a website where they can pay the so-called fine. However, the website is a way to steal people’s information.

Other red flags include no mention of a specific violation and stating the ticket can only be paid for online via this website.

Police spokesman Aaron Bolin says an authentic parking ticket will have Scottsdale’s city seal as well as a citation number.

Anyone questioning a parking ticket from the city of Scottsdale can have it verified by calling the department’s records unit. But it takes 24 hours after getting a citation for it to be put in the system.

Scammers will undoubtedly be on police’s radar, especially in the coming months as big events like the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open bring throngs of visitors to Scottsdale.