11 people seriously injured after Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence, emergency response agency says
HONOLULU (AP) — 11 people seriously injured after Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence, emergency response agency says.
HONOLULU (AP) — 11 people seriously injured after Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence, emergency response agency says.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.