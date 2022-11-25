Chargers’ receiver Williams sidelined Sunday vs. Cardinals

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Arizona due to a nagging ankle injury.

Williams suffered a high sprain to the right ankle in an Oct. 23 loss against Seattle. He missed the next two games and played the first quarter last week against Kansas City before he re-injured the ankle on a 15-yard reception.

Williams did not practice this week. Coach Brandon Staley said the sixth-year receiver is making progress.

“We felt like resting him this week would be the best course of action. He’s still day-to-day, but he will be out for this game,” Staley said.

Safety Nasir Adderley is doubtful after injuring his thumb during the fourth quarter last week. Cornerback Michael Davis is questionable after tweaking his knee during Thursday’s practice, but Staley said he expects Davis to play.

___

