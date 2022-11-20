Chandler police: Man wounds his 2 kids, fatally shoot self

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Two children are hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being shot by their father, who then killed himself, Chandler police said Sunday.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the deceased dad or the names and ages of the wounded juveniles.

A police spokesman said the mother and the two children were home Saturday night when the husband arrived unannounced at the house where he does not reside.

Police saida domestic violence incident occurred after he arrived, which resulted in the father shooting the two juveniles before taking his own life.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the unidentified mother was not injured.

According to police, it was the woman who made the 911 call after the shootings.

Police said there was a history of domestic violence between the couple, but didn’t release any details.