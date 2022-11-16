US Supreme Court rejects Arizona death-row prisoner’s appeal, clears way for his execution in two 1980 killings
PHOENIX (AP) — US Supreme Court rejects Arizona death-row prisoner’s appeal, clears way for his execution in two 1980 killings.
PHOENIX (AP) — US Supreme Court rejects Arizona death-row prisoner’s appeal, clears way for his execution in two 1980 killings.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.