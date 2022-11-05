Yuma man gets life sentence in woman’s death 2 years ago

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma man was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a woman two years ago whose body was found in a citrus grove.

Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to murder in the Nov. 3, 2020, killing of Kirstion Fish, 22. The two had met several years earlier in Phoenix and had on-again and off-again relationship, according to court records.

The Yuma Sun reported that Aguilar-Hernandez apologized to Fish family members at his sentencing on Friday, saying he hoped that one day they would be able to forgive him for what he had done.

Fish had borrowed money from Aguilar-Hernandez and moved to Oregon without repaying him when their relationship ended.

During a trip back to Phoenix to visit a friend, Aguilar persuaded Fish to spend some of her time in Yuma and he drove to Phoenix to pick her up.

Aguilar-Hernandez drove Fish to the grove where her body was found.

When police questioned Aguilar-Hernandez about the murder, prosecutors say he told them that he planned to kill her before he made it to Gila Bend because he thought she was never going to pay him back.