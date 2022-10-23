Reward for info leading to arrest of Arizona jail escapee

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Pima County jail inmate who escaped last week and remains on the run.

Authorities said 43-year-old Oscar Alday slipped out a door at the jail Thursday afternoon while other inmates were being released from custody.

Alday was arrested a day earlier on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.

According to court documents, Alday was placed on probation in July 2021 for an unlawful imprisonment case from the year before.

He has previous convictions in the county for aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary and flight from an officer.

Authorities said Alday has a long and violent criminal history in the Tucson area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tucson police officials said they are conducting an administrative investigation into the jail escape and will address issues as part of a formal review and take corrective action.