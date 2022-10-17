Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 8:38 AM

Radio collared bobcat in Tucson research project found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A $1,150 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of a Tucson research project, according to authorities.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said the bobcat was found fatally shot on Sept. 28.

Officials said the research project, which is partially funded by a state Game and Fish grant, is studying how bobcats use the wildlife-urban interface on the west side of Tucson.

Department officials said the maximum penalty for illegally killing wildlife is four months in jail and a $750 fine and civil penalties could also apply.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department manages managing more than 800 native wildlife species.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content