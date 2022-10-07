Arizona Daily Star wins top newspaper award

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Daily Star has won top honors in the Arizona Newspapers Association’s annual Better Newspapers Contest announced Friday.

The Arizona Daily Star in Tucson earned Arizona Newspaper of the Year and finished first in general excellence among newspapers with a circulation of over 25,000. The Navajo Times based in Window Rock followed in second place for general excellence.

Angela Gervasi of the Nogales International was named the Journalist of the Year. The newspaper also finished first in general excellence among newspapers with a circulation under 3,500.

Kelly Presnell of the Arizona Daily Star won a fifth consecutive award as ANA Photographer of the Year.

A total of 35 newspapers submitted 813 entries. They were judged by the Nevada Press Association.

Below is a complete list of winners:

__

NEWSPAPER of the Year

Arizona Daily Star Publisher: John D’Orlando

JOURNALIST of the Year

Angela Gervasi Nogales International

PHOTOGRAPHER of the Year

Kelly Presnell Arizona Daily Star

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE of the Year

Brandon Sanchez Herald/Review

__

BNC General Excellence

Division 1 – Circulation: 25,001 & Up

1st Place Arizona Daily Star Publisher: John D’Orlando

2nd Place Navajo Times Publisher: Olivia Benally

Division 2 – Circulation: 10,001 to 25,000

1st Place The Daily Courier Publisher: Blake DeWitt

2nd Place East Valley Courier News Publisher: Richard Taylor

Division 3 – Circulation: 3501 to 10,000

1st Place Herald/Review Publisher: Jennifer Sorenson

2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch Co-Publishers: Donovan Kramer Jr & Kara K. Cooper

3rd Place Green Valley News Publisher: Dru Sanchez

Division 4 – Circulation: Under 3,500

1st Place Nogales International Publisher: Manuel Coppola

2nd Place Maricopa Monitor Publisher: Kara K. Cooper

2nd Place Parker Pioneer Publisher: Rich Macke

NOTE: There was a tie for 2nd place

__

BNC Newspaper Categories

Division 1 – 25,001 and up

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 03 – Page Design Excellence

2nd Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 03 – Page Design Excellence

3rd Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 03 – Page Design Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 04 – Editorial Page Excellence

2nd Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 04 – Editorial Page Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 05 – Best Use of Photography

2nd Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 05 – Best Use of Photography

3rd Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 05 – Best Use of Photography

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement

2nd Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 09 – Best Newsletter

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 11 – Best Newspaper Innovation

Division 2 – 10,001 to 25,000

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Daily Courier, The Blake DeWitt 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence

2nd Place East Valley Courier News Richard Taylor 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Daily Courier, The Blake DeWitt 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place East Valley Courier News Richard Taylor 03 – Page Design Excellence

2nd Place Daily Courier, The Blake DeWitt 03 – Page Design Excellence

3rd Place Navajo-Hopi Observer Blake DeWitt 03 – Page Design Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Daily Courier, The Blake DeWitt 04 – Editorial Page Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place East Valley Courier News Richard Taylor 05 – Best Use of Photography

2nd Place East Valley Courier News Richard Taylor 05 – Best Use of Photography

3rd Place East Valley Courier News Richard Taylor 05 – Best Use of Photography

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) Chris Fitzsimon 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Daily Courier, The Blake DeWitt 07 – Special Section or Magazine

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) Chris Fitzsimon 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE

2nd Place Daily Courier, The Blake DeWitt 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Daily Courier, The Blake DeWitt 11 – Best Newspaper Innovation

Division 3 – 3,501 to 10,000

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Phoenix Business Journal Ray Schey 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence

2nd Place Arizona Daily Sun Collen Brady 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence

3rd Place Green Valley News Dru Sanchez 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Payson Roundup Brian Kramer 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence

2nd Place Phoenix Business Journal Ray Schey 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence

3rd Place Arizona Daily Sun Collen Brady 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Green Valley News Dru Sanchez 03 – Page Design Excellence

2nd Place Phoenix Business Journal Ray Schey 03 – Page Design Excellence

3rd Place Herald/Review Jennifer Sorenson 03 – Page Design Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Green Valley News Dru Sanchez 04 – Editorial Page Excellence

2nd Place Todays News-Herald Rich Macke 04 – Editorial Page Excellence

3rd Place Fountain Hills Times Brent Cruikshank 04 – Editorial Page Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Herald/Review Jennifer Sorenson 05 – Best Use of Photography

2nd Place Fountain Hills Times Brent Cruikshank 05 – Best Use of Photography

3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch Donovan Kramer Jr & Kara K. Cooper 05 – Best Use of Photography

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Herald/Review Jennifer Sorenson 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement

2nd Place Todays News-Herald Rich Macke 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement

3rd Place Payson Roundup Brian Kramer 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Payson Roundup Brian Kramer 07 – Special Section or Magazine

2nd Place Green Valley News Dru Sanchez 07 – Special Section or Magazine

3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch Donovan Kramer Jr & Kara K. Cooper 07 – Special Section or Magazine

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Sun Collen Brady 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE

2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch Donovan Kramer Jr & Kara K. Cooper 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE

3rd Place Herald/Review Jennifer Sorenson 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Herald/Review Jennifer Sorenson 09 – Best Newsletter

2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch Donovan Kramer Jr & Kara K. Cooper 09 – Best Newsletter

3rd Place Green Valley News Dru Sanchez 09 – Best Newsletter

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Herald/Review Jennifer Sorenson 10 – Best Podcast

2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch Donovan Kramer Jr & Kara K. Cooper 10 – Best Podcast

3rd Place Herald/Review Jennifer Sorenson 10 – Best Podcast

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Casa Grande Dispatch Donovan Kramer Jr & Kara K. Cooper 11 – Best Newspaper Innovation

2nd Place Herald/Review Jennifer Sorenson 11 – Best Newspaper Innovation

Division 4 – Under 3,500

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence

2nd Place Parker Pioneer Rich Macke 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence

3rd Place Maricopa Monitor Kara K. Cooper 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Parker Pioneer Rich Macke 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence

2nd Place Maricopa Monitor Kara K. Cooper 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence

3rd Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 03 – Page Design Excellence

2nd Place Parker Pioneer Rich Macke 03 – Page Design Excellence

3rd Place Williams-Grand Canyon News Blake DeWitt 03 – Page Design Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Camp Verde Journal, The Kyle Larson 04 – Editorial Page Excellence

1st Place Parker Pioneer Rich Macke 04 – Editorial Page Excellence

3rd Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 04 – Editorial Page Excellence

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 05 – Best Use of Photography

2nd Place Maricopa Monitor Kara K. Cooper 05 – Best Use of Photography

3rd Place Parker Pioneer Rich Macke 05 – Best Use of Photography

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 07 – Special Section or Magazine

2nd Place Maricopa Monitor Kara K. Cooper 07 – Special Section or Magazine

2nd Place Parker Pioneer Rich Macke 07 – Special Section or Magazine

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Maricopa Monitor Kara K. Cooper 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE

2nd Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE

3rd Place Camp Verde Journal, The Kyle Larson 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 09 – Best Newsletter

__

BNC Individual Categories

Best Individual Categories

Division 1 – 25,001 and up

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 12 – Best Headline

2nd Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 12 – Best Headline

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Republic, The Greg Burton, Editor 14 – Best News Story

2nd Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 14 – Best News Story

3rd Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 14 – Best News Story

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series

2nd Place Arizona Republic, The Greg Burton, Editor 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series

3rd Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 16 – Investigative Reporting

2nd Place Arizona Republic, The Greg Burton, Editor 16 – Investigative Reporting

3rd Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 16 – Investigative Reporting

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 17 – Best use of Data Journalism

2nd Place Arizona Republic, The Greg Burton, Editor 17 – Best use of Data Journalism

3rd Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 17 – Best use of Data Journalism

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Republic, The Greg Burton, Editor 18 – Best Sports Story

2nd Place Arizona Republic, The Greg Burton, Editor 18 – Best Sports Story

3rd Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 18 – Best Sports Story

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage

2nd Place Ahwatukee Foothills News Steve Strickbine 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage

3rd Place Arizona Republic, The Greg Burton, Editor 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 20 – Best Feature Story

2nd Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 20 – Best Feature Story

3rd Place Arizona Republic, The Greg Burton, Editor 20 – Best Feature Story

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Republic, The Greg Burton, Editor 21 – Enterprise Reporting

2nd Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 21 – Enterprise Reporting

3rd Place Arizona Republic, The Greg Burton, Editor 21 – Enterprise Reporting

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary

2nd Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News

2nd Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 27 – Best News Photograph

2nd Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 27 – Best News Photograph

3rd Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 27 – Best News Photograph

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 28 – Best Sports Photograph

2nd Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 28 – Best Sports Photograph

3rd Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 28 – Best Sports Photograph

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 29 – Best Feature Photograph

2nd Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 29 – Best Feature Photograph

3rd Place Arizona Daily Star John D’Orlando 29 – Best Feature Photograph

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story

2nd Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story

3rd Place Navajo Times Olivia Benally 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story

Division 2 – 10,001 to 25,000

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Navajo-Hopi Observer Blake DeWitt 14 – Best News Story

2nd Place Peoria Times Steve Strickbine 14 – Best News Story

3rd Place Arizona Mirror (Online) Chris Fitzsimon 14 – Best News Story

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) Chris Fitzsimon 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series

2nd Place Daily Courier, The Blake DeWitt 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series

3rd Place Peoria Independent Charlene Bisson 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) Chris Fitzsimon 16 – Investigative Reporting

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) Chris Fitzsimon 17 – Best use of Data Journalism

2nd Place Arizona Mirror (Online) Chris Fitzsimon 17 – Best use of Data Journalism

3rd Place Arizona Mirror (Online) Chris Fitzsimon 17 – Best use of Data Journalism

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place SanTan Sun News Steve Strickbine 18 – Best Sports Story

2nd Place SanTan Sun News Steve Strickbine 18 – Best Sports Story

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Daily Courier, The Blake DeWitt 20 – Best Feature Story

2nd Place Navajo-Hopi Observer Blake DeWitt 20 – Best Feature Story

3rd Place Peoria Times Steve Strickbine 20 – Best Feature Story

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) Chris Fitzsimon 21 – Enterprise Reporting

2nd Place Peoria Independent Charlene Bisson 21 – Enterprise Reporting

3rd Place Daily Courier, The Blake DeWitt 21 – Enterprise Reporting

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Daily Courier, The Blake DeWitt 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary

2nd Place Arizona Mirror (Online) Chris Fitzsimon 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary

3rd Place Arizona Mirror (Online) Chris Fitzsimon 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Daily Courier, The Blake DeWitt 23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) Chris Fitzsimon 25 – Best Video reporting by print journalist

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Queen Creek Independent Charlene Bisson 29 – Best Feature Photograph

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Peoria Times Steve Strickbine 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story

Division 3 – 3,501 to 10,000

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Payson Roundup Brian Kramer 12 – Best Headline

2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch Donovan Kramer Jr & Kara K. Cooper 12 – Best Headline

3rd Place Payson Roundup Brian Kramer 12 – Best Headline

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Green Valley News Dru Sanchez 13 – Best Social Media Headline

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Payson Roundup Brian Kramer 14 – Best News Story

2nd Place Herald/Review Jennifer Sorenson 14 – Best News Story

3rd Place Sedona Red Rock News Kyle Larson 14 – Best News Story

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Sun Collen Brady 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series

2nd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The Ray Schey 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series

3rd Place Herald/Review Jennifer Sorenson 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The Ray Schey 16 – Investigative Reporting

2nd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The Ray Schey 16 – Investigative Reporting

3rd Place Arizona Daily Sun Collen Brady 16 – Investigative Reporting

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The Ray Schey 17 – Best use of Data Journalism

2nd Place Payson Roundup Brian Kramer 17 – Best use of Data Journalism

3rd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The Ray Schey 17 – Best use of Data Journalism

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The Ray Schey 18 – Best Sports Story

2nd Place Arizona Daily Sun Collen Brady 18 – Best Sports Story

3rd Place Sedona Red Rock News Kyle Larson 18 – Best Sports Story

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Payson Roundup Brian Kramer 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage

2nd Place Sedona Red Rock News Kyle Larson 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage

3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch Donovan Kramer Jr & Kara K. Cooper 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Sun Collen Brady 20 – Best Feature Story

2nd Place Green Valley News Dru Sanchez 20 – Best Feature Story

3rd Place Payson Roundup Brian Kramer 20 – Best Feature Story

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The Ray Schey 21 – Enterprise Reporting

2nd Place Green Valley News Dru Sanchez 21 – Enterprise Reporting

3rd Place Payson Roundup Brian Kramer 21 – Enterprise Reporting

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Green Valley News Dru Sanchez 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary

2nd Place Yuma Sun Lisa Reilly 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary

3rd Place Payson Roundup Brian Kramer 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Herald/Review Jennifer Sorenson 23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling

2nd Place Herald/Review Jennifer Sorenson 23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling

3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch Donovan Kramer Jr & Kara K. Cooper 23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Payson Roundup Brian Kramer 24 – Best Online Exclusive Story

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Casa Grande Dispatch Donovan Kramer Jr & Kara K. Cooper 25 – Best Video reporting by print journalist

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Sun Collen Brady 26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News

2nd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The Ray Schey 26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News

3rd Place Green Valley News Dru Sanchez 26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Arizona Daily Sun Collen Brady 27 – Best News Photograph

2nd Place Sedona Red Rock News Kyle Larson 27 – Best News Photograph

3rd Place Sedona Red Rock News Kyle Larson 27 – Best News Photograph

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Yuma Sun Lisa Reilly 29 – Best Feature Photograph

2nd Place Yuma Sun Lisa Reilly 29 – Best Feature Photograph

3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch Donovan Kramer Jr & Kara K. Cooper 29 – Best Feature Photograph

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The Ray Schey 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story

2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch Donovan Kramer Jr & Kara K. Cooper 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story

3rd Place Sedona Red Rock News Kyle Larson 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story

Division 4 – Under 3,500

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Maricopa Monitor Kara K. Cooper 14 – Best News Story

2nd Place Daily Independent Blake DeWitt 14 – Best News Story

3rd Place Williams-Grand Canyon News Blake DeWitt 14 – Best News Story

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series

2nd Place Patagonia Regional Times Marian Venditouli 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series

3rd Place Maricopa Monitor Kara K. Cooper 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Copper Era, The Belinda Mills 16 – Investigative Reporting

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Daily Independent Blake DeWitt 18 – Best Sports Story

2nd Place Maricopa Monitor Kara K. Cooper 18 – Best Sports Story

3rd Place Maricopa Monitor Kara K. Cooper 18 – Best Sports Story

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 20 – Best Feature Story

2nd Place Maricopa Monitor Kara K. Cooper 20 – Best Feature Story

3rd Place Maricopa Monitor Kara K. Cooper 20 – Best Feature Story

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 21 – Enterprise Reporting

2nd Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 21 – Enterprise Reporting

3rd Place Williams-Grand Canyon News Blake DeWitt 21 – Enterprise Reporting

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Camp Verde Journal, The Kyle Larson 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary

2nd Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary

3rd Place Camp Verde Journal, The Kyle Larson 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 27 – Best News Photograph

2nd Place Camp Verde Journal, The Kyle Larson 27 – Best News Photograph

3rd Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 27 – Best News Photograph

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Camp Verde Journal, The Kyle Larson 28 – Best Sports Photograph

2nd Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 28 – Best Sports Photograph

3rd Place Camp Verde Journal, The Kyle Larson 28 – Best Sports Photograph

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Camp Verde Journal, The Kyle Larson 29 – Best Feature Photograph

2nd Place Nogales International Manuel Coppola 29 – Best Feature Photograph

3rd Place Camp Verde Journal, The Kyle Larson 29 – Best Feature Photograph

Winner Newspaper Publisher Class

1st Place Camp Verde Journal, The Kyle Larson 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story

2nd Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) Belinda Mills 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story

3rd Place Camp Verde Journal, The Kyle Larson 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story