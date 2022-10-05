University of Arizona police search for a shooting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona police were searching for a suspect after a shooting on campus, but it was unclear if anyone was injured.

Campus police said a man fled the scene after the shooting in front of the Harshbarger building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

But police didn’t immediately say if anyone was injured in the shooting and were telling people to stay away from the area.

Police said the suspect has been identified, but didn’t release the man’s name.