Tornado damages 8-10 homes in northern Arizona; no injuries

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Up to 10 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down Monday in northern Arizona, but authorities said there were no reported injuries.

The National Weather Service said a strong line of thunderstorms hit northwestern Coconino County around 1:30 p.m.

County officials said 8 to 10 homes were damaged in the Junipine Estates community located 8 miles (12 kilometers) north of Williams, which is 33 miles (53 kilometers) west of Flagstaff.

Search and rescue units from the county sheriff’s office were conducting “life and property” assessments in the affected community with some downed power lines reported and some homes sustaining roof damage.