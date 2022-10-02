Authorities say 2 men fatally shot at a party in Gila Bend

GILA BEND, Ariz. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting during a party in Gila Bend and suspects were being sought, authorities said Sunday.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to the scene Saturday afternoon and found the bodies of the two victims.

The names and ages of the two men haven’t been released yet.

Sheriff’s officials said the unidentified suspects had fled the scene before authorities arrived.

They said detectives are investigating what led to the fatal shooting.

Gila Bend is located about 68 miles (109 kilometers) southwest of Phoenix.