US officials say that border crossings soared in August among Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans
SAN DIEGO (AP) — US officials say that border crossings soared in August among Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — US officials say that border crossings soared in August among Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.