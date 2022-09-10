Skip to Content
Northern Arizona edges Sam Houston 10-3

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — RJ Martinez scored the game’s only touchdown and Northern Arizona defeated Sam Houston 10-3 on Saturday night.

Jhasi Wilson strip-sacked Jordan Yates and Mark Ho Ching recovered the fumble at the Sam Houston 27. Five plays later Martinez went in from 1 and a 7-3 lead late in the first half. Collin Robbins capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a 19-yard field goal to make it a seven-point lead in the third quarter.

Sam Houston (0-2) got its only points on Seth Morgan’s 44-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Martinez threw for 214 yards with an interception. Hendrix Johnson had eight catches for 101 yards. NAU (1-1) ate up the final 5:30 with its last possession.

