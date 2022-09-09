Skip to Content
Students, parents reunited after Phoenix school lockdown

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a high school is on lockdown and that students are being brought to parents in a nearby park.

Authorities announced shortly after noon Friday that Central High School was on lockdown after a fight and “possible popping sounds” were reported.

The Phoenix Police Department Twitter account said officers were going “building to building checking on students and faculty.”

About an hour later, Phoenix police used their social media to instruct parents to wait at Steele Indian School Park a few blocks away. They said students would be escorted on foot to reunite with them.

Xavier College Prep, Brophy College Preparatory and the Coding Academy were also put on lockdown as a precaution.

Authorities did not release anymore details.

The schools all occupy a stretch of Central Avenue in uptown Phoenix. Traffic has been shutdown on part of Central in both directions.

