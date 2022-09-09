Phoenix police share chilling video from shooting rampage

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have released chilling video of gunman who fatally shot two people and wounded five others—including two officers—before taking his own life.

The Phoenix Police Department on Friday posted a YouTube video that includes surveillance footage capturing the Aug. 29 shooting.

The video shows the shooter, later identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams, leaving a motel room in tactical gear and holding a semi-automatic rifle.

A camera from the motel parking lot shows him randomly firing at parked cars before shooting at a car pulling in. The video shows three people flee the car for a nearby gas station. Police say a man and a woman in the car were killed.

The footage also shows the gunman throw a Molotov cocktail at the window of a restaurant. But it did not ignite.

Authorities say Williams opened fire on responding officers and their patrol cars. One officer was struck in the shoulder. A second was hit by shrapnel in several places.

They have since been recovering.

Williams was found in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound to the head. It appeared self-inflicted.

Investigators have not determined a motive.