Man accused of killing 4 of family members in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — A man accused of killing four family members at a home following a domestic dispute told responding authorities to take him to jail, according to court documents released Tuesday.

Records also show the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home 10 times in the past three years before Sunday, when authorities say 21-year-old Richard Wilson Jr. killed his parents, teenage sister and young niece.

Sheriff’s officials said 47-year-old Richard Wilson Sr., 50-year-old Ellen Otterman, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson and 5-year-old Renaya White all appeared to have been stabbed in the neck with a knife.

The suspect remains jailed on a $2.5 million bond on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder.

It was unclear Tuesday if Richard Wilson Jr. has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they noticed a man later identified as the suspect who was leaving a fifth-wheel trailer outside the home.

They said he had injuries to his right hand with bloody clothing and shoes found inside the trailer.

“I’m over here. Take me to jail,” Wilson said, according to court documents.

Asked if anyone was inside the home, Wilson reportedly told deputies to “go check” and that’s when the four victims were found dead.

Sheriff’s officials said Rudy Wilson made a frantic 911 call around 1:45 p.m. Sunday to say her brother beat up their parents and niece before the call was disconnected.

Wanda Hamilton, a neighbor, told Phoenix TV station KPHO that the family had lived at the home some 68 miles (109 kilometers) north of Tucson.

Hamilton also said the suspect lived with his grandparents nearby and he went to his parents’ house daily to care of their horses.