Flood washes out eastbound Interstate 10 in California

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 in the Southern California desert was blocked Thursday after flash floods washed out the roadway.

The latest round of flooding caused by monsoonal thunderstorms hit Wednesday evening and also impacted other desert highways.

The Interstate 10 washout occurred near the community of Desert Center in Riverside County, about 165 miles east of Los Angeles. Westbound lanes carrying traffic out of Arizona were open.

The California Department of Transportation said flooding also hit State Routes 177, 78 and 62.

Caltrans posted photos on Facebook showing water rushing through a wide cut in the highway. The highway agency did not immediately indicate how long it would take to repair I-10.

The National Weather Service said more flooding would be possible through Thursday in a large swath of Southern California mountains and deserts.

Flash floods earlier this summer badly damaged roads in Death Valley National Park, the Mojave National Preserve and the south side of Joshua Tree National Park.