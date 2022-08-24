Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 11:05 AM

University of Arizona police arrest man with a gun on campus

KION

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona police said they arrested a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday.

They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Campus police said the man was detained at the university’s Student Union about 30 minutes later and he was taken into custody.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released. Police didn’t say if he was a student or disclose any other details about the arrest.

Classes for the fall semester began Monday at the university.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content