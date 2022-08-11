Police: Glendale woman accused in boyfriend’s stabbing death

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A Glendale woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her boyfriend, according to authorities.

Glendale police said 24-year-old Raeann Tyree Antonio remains jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

Police said Antonio and 29-year-old Nathaniel Richard Yardley apparently got into an argument at her apartment Monday night and he suffered multiple stab wounds.

Yardley later died at a hospital from his injuries, police said.

Antonio’s next scheduled court appearance is Aug. 16.

It was unclear Thursday if she has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.