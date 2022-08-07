Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Phoenix police: baby girl taken from foster family by mom

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities were searching Sunday for a baby girl who allegedly was taken from her foster family’s home in Phoenix by her biological mother.

Phoenix police said 24-year-old Angelica Salinas does not have custodial rights to the 5-month-old child named Eunice.

Salinas is accused of forcibly taking the baby from the foster family around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

They said the foster family is concerned for the child’s safety.

