Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who rejected Trump pleas to overturn 2022 election, loses state Senate bid
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who rejected Trump pleas to overturn 2022 election, loses state Senate bid.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who rejected Trump pleas to overturn 2022 election, loses state Senate bid.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.