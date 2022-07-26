Skip to Content
Yuma man accused of fatally stabbing brother, sister-in-law

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbings of his younger brother and sister-in-law at a Yuma home, police said Tuesday.

Yuma police said 63-year-old Jerry Klahn has been booked into the Maricopa County jail in Phoenix on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It was unclear Tuesday if Klahn has a lawyer yet.

Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 5 p.m. Sunday and found a man and woman with multiple stab wounds in the backyard of a Yuma home.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene and were identified as 60-year-old Kenneth Baese and his 57-year-old wife Eileen Baese.

Police said Klahn lives on the property and allegedly stabbed the two homeowners multiple times.

Klahn was found at the home when officers arrived and taken to a Yuma hospital and then flown to a Phoenix-area facility for treatment of knife wounds before he was arrested, according to police.

It’s not immediately known if Klahn’s wounds were self-inflicted.

Police said the case was under investigation.

