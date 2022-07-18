Microburst destroys mobile home in Mesa area; woman rescued

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Thunderstorms packing wind gusts of up to 80 mph knocked down some power lines in the Mesa area and destroyed a mobile home, sending a woman to a hospital by ambulance.

Maryjane Garcia Stanley told Phoenix radio station KTAR that her 61-year-old mother was trapped under debris after the monsoon hit Sunday night, with her legs pinned under a stove.

Stanley said her mom was being treated for a broken vertebrae.

Video from the scene showed the mobile home reduced to piles of rubble with debris scattered across the property and roadway.

Thousands of homes reported electrical outages and State Route 87 was closed in both directions near Mesa due to fallen power lines that authorities say might take several days to repair.

National Weather Service meteorologists said north Mesa received almost 1 ½ inches of rain from the thunderstorms as the Phoenix metro area continues to have an active monsoon season.