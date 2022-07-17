Arizona National Guard fills sandbags to help prevent floods

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered members of the Arizona National Guard to help with flash flood mitigation efforts around Coconino County.

Recent monsoon rains dropped lots of rain on wildfire burn scars in the Flagstaff area.

About 30 members of the Guard helped fill sandbags Saturday with 60 other members assisting Sunday and 40 more members staying until Friday.

Major Kyle Key, an Arizona National Guard spokesman, said the goal is to have up to 600,000 sandbags filled by Friday.

He says most of the Guard members were already in the Flagstaff area doing annual training.

According to Ducey’s office, the Arizona Department of Corrections also has people helping fill sandbags in Coconino County.