Phoenix police identify 2 men who died after shooting at bar

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have now identified two men who were fatally shot at a Phoenix bar and grill and said one of the victims was a security guard.

Phoenix police said 35-year-old Jordan Davis allegedly denied 34-year-old Daniel Stuart entry into the bar early Sunday.

That led to a physical altercation where Davis was allegedly shot by Stuart.

Police said a third person identified as another security guard at the bar allegedly returned fire with Davis at Stuart.

When officers arrived on the scene around 1:30 a.m., they reported finding Davis in the bar’s parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Davis was rushed to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police said Stuart fled the scene on foot and later went to a hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds and he also died.

Police detained the third security guard and said he was cooperating with authorities investigating the fatal shootings.

Detectives spoke to multiple witnesses who were in the bar’s parking lot and pieced together what led up to the shooting.

Police said the case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s office for a review.