At least 1 person dies after shooting at a home in Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — One person died and several others were injured after a shooting at home in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise, authorities said Monday.

Surprise police said officers were called out to the scene late Sunday night.

They said several people were taken to hospitals for treatment and at least one of those persons died.

Police said some sort of altercation at the home led to gunfire.

It was still unclear Monday if all of the victims were shot or injured in some other manner and whether the shooting suspect was in custody.

No names have been released, but police said all of the people at the home were familiar with each other.