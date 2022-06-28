Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy shot; Suspect is barricaded

CORDES LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — A Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded Tuesday and the incident turned into a barricade situation, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s officials said the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon, but there was no immediate word on the deputy’s condition.

The deputy’s name and age weren’t immediately released by authorities.

They said the suspect in the shooting barricaded himself in a building in Cordes Lakes .

It’s unclear what led to the shooting and a SWAT team was at the scene of the barricade.