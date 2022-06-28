Fire restrictions now lifted in 2 northern Arizona forests

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Fire restrictions have been lifted in the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and other public land in Coconino County.

As of noon Tuesday, Kaibab lifted all fire restrictions including the area closure on Bill Williams Mountain.

Forest officials say enough rain has fallen across the forest to increase live fuel moisture levels and decrease fire danger.

In the Coconino National Forest, the Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash area closures were lifted.

Forest officials say the decision to lift the restrictions was based on the amount of precipitation received and forecast across all three forest districts.