2 men fatally shot after alleged west Phoenix home invasion

PHOENIX (AP) — Two men were fatally shot in west Phoenix early Sunday after an alleged home invasion, according to authorities.

Phoenix police said officers were called to the scene around 7:45 a.m. and found two men in their 20s who were wounded.

The two were rushed to a hospital and later died of their injuries.

Their names and ages haven’t been released yet.

Police said three people at the scene gave self-defense statements that the two men were trying to break into the house.

It will up to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed in the fatal shooting, police said.