Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport premieres new Southwest concourse

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is debuting a new concourse inside its busiest terminal.

Mayor Kate Gallego and other city officials cut the ribbon Friday on what is Terminal 4’s eighth concourse.

Southwest Airlines will be occupying the concourse, which will provide eight more gates.

The 275,000-square-foot space will officially open Monday. It includes branches of locally owned restaurants and shops, access to charging stations at every seat and other amenities.

Airport revenue funded the $310 million concourse.