Woman wounded after shooting at a Walmart in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman was shot and wounded Tuesday after two men got into an altercation inside a Walmart in north Phoenix, police said.

They said two men who know each other argued and the shooter stepped out of the store and then fired rounds back into the Walmart at the other man.

A woman unrelated to the altercation was struck by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the shooter was detained, but his name and age weren’t immediately released.

Several witnesses told Phoenix TV stations that people began running toward the doors when shots rang out about 3:30 p.m. at the Walmart adjacent to the old Metrocenter Mall that closed in 2020.

John McCracken said he was shopping in the cooler aisle when he heard multiple gunshots.

“I went over to check on the lady who was shot and she was bleeding out profusely,” McCracken told 3TV. “It was definitely chaos.”

No other injuries were reported.