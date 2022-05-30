Phoenix police: Party shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police said Monday they’re trying to determine what led up to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and five other people injured.

The injured included an 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl, police said in a statement.

No identities were released and the statement didn’t provide details on injuries or conditions. It appealed to the public for information on the incident.

Neighbors told KNXV-TV that they heard multiple gunshots before several vehicles drove away from the scene.